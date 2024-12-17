GloRilla and Sexyy Red Cover XXL Magazine’s Winter 2024 Issue

Few women in hip-hop get each other the way GloRilla and Sexyy Red do. The two rappers didn't grow up together, yet they've found plenty of common ground both in and out of music. They've become hip-hop powerhouses by excelling independently, but together, they've created two collabo records that have commanded the charts. Now Glo Da P and Big Sexyy grace the cover of XXL magazine's Winter 2024 issue together as they reach new levels of success. Historically, two women rappers appearing on the same magazine's cover is rare, so XXL had to make this one special.

Just before Thanksgiving last month, GloRilla and Sexyy Red made their way to New York City to connect about their life and careers. This time, the two artists interview each other to discuss music, motherhood, celibacy, women in hip-hop and more. They not only bring laughter to the conversation but substance as well.

Glo asks Sexyy, "How do you want to open up the doors for women in hip-hop?" To which Sexyy replies, "I feel like we open ’em up for them because, like, we from the trenches. They can relate to us." Glo adds that they serve up something different with their music: "I feel like we brought a new, not exactly a new sound, but kind of a new sound."

In addition to their cover story interview, GloRilla and Sexyy Red speak to XXL individually for a special interview series called Off The Dome. Look out for Glo's solo interview tomorrow, Dec. 18, while Sexyy Red's convo premieres Thursday, Dec. 19. They also posed for their own solo digital covers.

The Winter 2024 issue of XXL magazine featuring GloRilla and Sexyy Red on the cover is available for purchase now and hits newsstands in January. There's even XXL merch to cop including T-shirts of the group cover and solo covers for Glo and Sexyy.

The issue also includes conversations with Ab-Soul, Dej Loaf, Quando Rondo, Ferg, Nav, Kash Doll, Sauce Walka, OsamaSon, Anycia, Baby Kia, BLP Kosher, Sugarhill Ddot, high-powered hip-hop attorney Drew Findling, dancehall artist Skillibeng and producer Ace Charisma. There's also a look at the new season of the Netflix reality competition show Rhythm + Flow through the eyes of its judges Latto, DJ Khaled and Ludacris, plus 18 hip-hop heavyweights discuss the state of lyricism.

Watch GloRilla and Sexyy Red Interview Each Other

glorilla sexyy red xxl magazine cover Travis Shinn/XXL loading...

glorilla xxl magazine cover Travis Shinn/XXL loading...

sexyy red xxl magazine cover Travis Shinn/XXL loading...