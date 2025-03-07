G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Suspect Arrested, Another on the Run

Authorities in Texas have arrested one of the two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter.

Arrest Made for G$ Lil Ronnie Murder

On Thursday (March 6), the Forest Hill Police announced Adonis Robinson, 24, has been taken into custody in Livingston, Texas, according to a press release put out by the FHPD.

"The arrest results from relentless investigation and coordination," Forest Hill police Chief David Hernandez notes in the announcement. "And we would like to express our gratitude for the dedication of the Fort Worth Police Department Tactical Intelligence Unit, whose support has been pivotal in bringing Robinson into custody....We want to reassure the community that the Forest Hill Police Department and our law enforcement partners are continuing efforts to resolve this case and bring justice to the victims

and their families."

Robison will be extradited to Tarrant County, Texas, where he will face two capital murder charges. Police are still on the hunt for the second suspect, Jakobie Russell.

XXL has reached out to the Forest Hill Police Department for comment.

Both men are accused of shooting and killing Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter at Slappy’s Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive in Forest Hill, Texas on Monday (March 3). According to police, Robinson and Russell exited a four-dour Kia, approached the father and daughter in the bay at the car wash and opened fire, killing them both. The assailants then hopped back in the car before fleeing. Video has since surfaced of the incident that shows the shooters chasing Lil Ronnie through the car wash parking lot while firing shots.

Police have yet to identify a motive for the double homicide.