Texas Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Car Wash Shooting, Soulja Boy Mourns Death

Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie was shot and killed along with his 5-year-old daughter at a car wash and rappers like Soulja Boy and more are mourning.

G$ Lil Ronnie and Daughter Killed in Car Wash Shooting

On Monday (March 3), police identified G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter as the victims of a double homicide that took place Monday morning at Slappy’s Express Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive in Forest Hill, Texas. According to Fox 4 News, two men exited a four-dour Kia, approached the father and daughter in the bay at the car wash and opened fire, killing them both. The assailants then hopped back in the car before fleeing.

Police officers arrived and attempted to provide aid but the rapper and his daughter were pronounced dead on the scene. G$ Lil Ronnie, born Chuckie Smith, was 30 years old.

Police say they know the identity of one of the suspects but have yet to make his name public. Both suspects remain at large.

Multiple rappers have shared their condolences on social media following news of the passing of Lil Ronnie, who worked with artists like Bankroll Freddie, Sauce Walka, Soulja Boy and others.

Big Draco shared a photo of himself and Lil Ronnie along with the caption: "RIP to my brudda G$ Lil Ronnie love u fam."

"Sh*t lame get yo rest my ni**a," Big Yavo wrote on his Instagram Story.

See Fox 4 News' coverage of G$ Lil Ronnie's death and rappers paying homage below.

