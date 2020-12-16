Fan Creates Future, Lil Uzi Vert Game Boy Color Game and It’s Awesome: Watch

A fan has taken their love of videos games and support of Future and Lil Uzi Vert to the next level with a Game Boy Color game inspired by the rappers' recently released Pluto x Baby Pluto project.

On Tuesday (Dec. 15), TikTok user KroolToys uploaded a clip to the video-sharing platform that showcases presumably the creator giving a first look at the video game inspired by Pluto x Baby Pluto.

"Pluto x Baby Pluto on the Gameboy Color," the caption reads for the video, in which a person inserts the game into a blue Game Boy Color Light and begins playing it as Future and Uzi's "Drankin N Smokin" is heard in the background.

While there are many videos on the internet showing people just editing over another video game, this version looks like the creator actually modded a fully backlit Game Boy Color and switched up some of the Super Mario code.

Before the game begins, the Pluto x Baby Pluto logo appears on the start screen with two figures that look like astronauts. Once start is selected, the character in the game hops and jumps through a world with a blue sky decorated with clouds. "Next Stop: Baby Pluto" a message on screen reads as the video game character heads into a spaceship and takes off. The next level of the game is in outer space as the spaceship fights off attackers.

Future and Lil Uzi Vert dropped their joint project, Pluto x Baby Pluto on Nov. 13, after teasing the effort since the summer. The highly anticipated release, which contains 16 tracks and songs like "Drankin N Smokin," "That's It," "Bought a Bad Bitch," among others, debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Four days later, the two rappers delivered the 24-track deluxe version, including the additional songs "Tic Tac," "My Legacy," "Heart In Pieces," "Because of You," "Bust a Move," "Baby Sasuke," "Patek" and "Over Your Head."