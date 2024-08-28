Three Suspects Accused in Foolio Murder Plead Not Guilty – Report

Three of the five suspects charged with murdering Foolio back in June have pleaded not guilty.

People Suspected of Murdering Foolio Enter Not Guilty Pleas

On Monday (Aug. 28), documents obtained by XXL show that two of Foolio's murder suspects, Isaiah Chance and Alicia Andrews, pleaded not guilty back on Aug. 23. Local news outlet WTSP also reported that the suspect Sean Gathright pleaded not guilty, though XXL could not confirm that information. XXL has reached out to Gathright's attorney for further comment.

Altogether, Isaiah Chance and Alicia Andrews are facing four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. Gathright is also charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, as well as attempted premeditated first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Two other men are also being charged with Foolio's killing. Rashad Murphy was arrested in Jacksonville, and Davion Murphy is still at large.

Foolio Murder Suspect Tied to Previous Attempt to Kill Rapper

Foolio was shot and killed outside of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla. while celebrating his 26th birthday on June 23. Three other people also sustained injuries. Police say the five suspects traveled from Jacksonville, Fla. to Tampa to kill Foolio in part of an ongoing gang war in Jacksonville. Chance and Andrews, police claim, kept an eye on the rapper while he moved around Tampa partying with his friends, while Gathright and Rashad and Davion Murphy carried out the shooting.

Police also allege that when Gathright was arrested on July 27, authorities discovered a Glock 9MM pistol, a rifle and nine spent rifle casings in his vehicle. The spent casing reportedly matched shell casings from two shootings including a murder in May and Foolio's shooting last October. If this is true, it means Gathright might have already attempted to kill Foolio before.