Flavor Flav Says People Won’t Stop Calling Him Boosie BadAzz, Has Had Enough

First, Boosie BadAzz was mistaken for Flavor Flav at the airport. And now, the Public Enemy cofounder is speaking out on folks saying he looks like the Baton Rouge, La. rhymer too, but Flav is pretty much over the look-alike comments.

On Monday night (April 12), Flavor Flav shared a video via Instagram from the Las Vegas Strip, in which he denounces that he favors Boosie BadAzz and calls for the comparisons to end.

"Ayo. Check one, two," the giant clock-wearing MC begins. "This is Flavor Flav on Las Vegas Boulevard. Live, baby. Ayo, this shit is getting out of fucking hand right now, man. You know what I'm saying? Muthafuckas is coming up to me, calling me Lil Boosie on purpose. 'Hey Lil Boosie, how you doing? Oh, Flavor Flav.' I don't look like no Lil muthafuckin' Boosie. Aight?"

Flavor Flav continues, obviously fed up. "Boosie, look what the fuck you done started, son," he shares. "You got everybody calling me you now. I don't look like Lil Boosie. I look like Flavor muthafuckin' Flav. So y'all get it right, aight? Word up, G. Boosie ain't got the stats that I got. Boosie only got the stats that he got. So y'all remember that shit. I'm Flavor muthafuckin' Flav not Lil Boosie."

A little over a week ago, Boosie BadAzz hopped on IG Live and vented about a woman in the airport telling him that he resembles Flavor Flav. He was clearly bothered by the comment.

"I was just in the fucking airport, lady come talking ’bout, 'Flavor Flav!' I don't look like no damn Flavor Flav. I look like Boosie," the Louisiana rapper exclaimed.

Boosie didn't think the comparison was funny, either. Instead, he presumed that the woman confused him with the Flavor of Love star because of the red sunglasses Boosie was wearing at the time.

"That's why I don't where these damn red glasses," the Goat Talk 2 artist added. "Fuck. Got me fucked up early this morning. Too early for this shit. 'Flavor Flav!' I kept fucking walking. Flav, you can't fuck with me, man. Talking ’bout I look like Flavor Flav."

For the sake of both Boosie BadAzz and Flavor Flav, let's hope people stop confusing them.

In case you missed Boosie's IG Live, take a look below.

