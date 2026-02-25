Flavor Flav Goes Full Team USA at 2026 Olympics With Bobsled and Skeleton Squads, Invites Women’s Hockey Team to Celebrate Gold-Medal Win

Flavor Flav was Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics with his support of the Bobsled and Skeleton Squads, as well as inviting the Women's Hockey Team to Las Vegas to celebrate their gold-medal win.

During the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Flavor Flav was the sponsor and designated hype man for the USA Bobsled and Skeleton teams. In a couple of videos, which can be viewed below, the Public Enemy rhymer is cheering on the men's and women's bobsled teams as they compete for a gold medal.

In October of 2025, Flav announced his sponsorship deal with the programs ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The 66-year-old rap veteran hopes it encourages others to support athletes who do not get paid by Team USA to compete in the Olympics.

"My mission is to be their official hype man and push them into the direction of getting those medals," Flav told NBCOlympics.com back in October. "I'm trying to set the trend to bring more sponsors into the Olympics."

As a courtesy, the bobsled team invited Flav to hit the ice and ride on both sleds at Utah Olympic Park.

"I'm an adrenaline junkie. So, I was very excited to get on the bobsled," he said. "It was beautiful, and so fun. It was amazing."

In addition, Flavor Flav extended his support to the U.S. women's hockey team. The P.E. rhymer invited them to celebrate their gold-medal win at the Winter Olympics in Las Vegas. In the clip below, Flav said he "wanted to go bigger and better" by not only inviting the U.S. women's hockey team, but also the bobsled and skeleton teams and the Paralympic gold medalists as well.

"I want to bring all United States female olympians and paralympians, the ones that won medals," he announced. "I got you guys covered."

"We're going to throw a big party, one night and all olympians are invited to come to this party," he continued. "We gotta build up everybody, and that's what this is all about. "I wanna see everybody bring your body to the party."

"Support women's sports," he concluded. "It's all about women's sports, baby."

Flav would later announce that the U.S. women's hockey team accepted his invitation.

Flavor Flav has dubbed his Las Vegas Olympic party "She Got Game," a nod to Public Enemy's 1998 song "He Got Game." There's no word on when the event will happen in Sin City.

See Flavor Flav's Role as Sponsor and Hype Man for USA Bobsled and Skeleton Teams

See Flavor Flav Invite the U.S. Women's Hockey Team to Celebrate Gold-Medal Win in Las Vegas

