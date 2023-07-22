Finesse2tymes No Longer Facing Charges for Rental Car Theft

Finesse2tymes is no longer facing charges for allegedly stealing a rental car.

Finesse2tymes Escapes Felony Theft Charges

According to a report on ActionNews5.com that was published on Friday (July 21), Houston police dropped a felony arrest warrant against the 2023 XXL Freshman, after he was accused of stealing a rental car from Enterprise, due to a lack of evidence. The charge stems from a situation in February where a man named Ronald Bell rented an Infiniti QX80 SUV from an Enterprise with a return date for March 10, 2023. However, the rental car was still missing a month after the due date.

Finesse2tymes Connection to the Alleged Rental Car Theft

Enterprise contacted Bell about the car on April 20, who put them in touch with Finesse2tymes. The Memphis rapper allegedly informed the company that he was in Atlanta with the rental car and would return it to a local branch that day. However, that never happened. By April 24, the SUV had been reported stolen. The following day, police spotted the vehicle outside a Houston recording studio and pulled over a woman who drove away in the vehicle. She told cops she got the keys from her employer, "Finese2tymes," and had been using the car to run errands for the rapper.

On Monday (July 17), a warrant was issued for Finesse's arrest on felony theft. On Friday, the charge was dropped because of "insufficient evidence of the defendant’s guilt."

Read More: Finesse2tymes Accused of Using Impersonator to Perform for Him

Finesse Is Not Out of Legal Trouble Just Yet

Action5News.com reports that Finesse2tymes, born Ricky Hampton, has four active warrants out of Shelby County, Tenn., for marijuana possession with intent to distribute, property theft valued between $10,000-$60,000, cocaine possession with intent to distribute and altering/destroying a motor vehicle’s serial number.

Hopefully, Finesse2Tymes has an attorney on retainer.

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Performance at Club Ends in Five People Being Shot