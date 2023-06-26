Finesse2tymes Loves His Grandmother But Hates Janky Promoters in His ABCs

Finesse2tymes seemingly prioritizes two things in his everyday life: family and money. The rising Memphis rapper has made a name for himself through his unique cadence and matter-of-fact rhymes centered on his environment, past encounters, cash and fame. The Mob Ties/Bread Gang/Atlantic Records signee had already captured the streets' attention, but transcended across regions, garnering radio play with his 2022 hit "Back End," which was recently certified gold. Finesse has a long way from the troubled life he speaks candidly of and also shows glimpses of on his social media—primarily his time in prison, which spanned over 15 years. however, has entered into a new space with his success, one that he gave a front row seat into in his XXL ABCs.

Diving right into it, Finesse2tymes goes for advice when it comes to the letter A. "I would say advice because that's what I seek," he says. "I seek for advice. I like to give advice." Expectedly, Finesse chose cash for the letter C, but opted for self-reflection and selected doubt when it came to the letter D. "Sometimes we doubt ourselves and sometimes I doubt myself. I feel like that's one of my flaws."

Giving a look into his vulnerable side, Finesse dedicates the letter G to his grandmother. "That's my favorite lady," he says. Then when I comes, Finesse happily states he's incredible, patting himself on the back because of the type of person, father and artist he is. For J, he calls out janky promoters, and also shows a bit of self-awareness, using no for N. "That's what I gotta start telling people," he expresses. "I'm tired of saying yes. No."

Watch Finesse2tymes share his likes, dislikes, some of the favorite people in his life and more in XXL's ABCs below.

2023 XXL Freshman Travis Shinn for XXL loading...