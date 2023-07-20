Finesse2tymes Wanted by Police for Allegedly Stealing Rental Car – Report

Finesse2tymes has legal issues in Houston, as the Memphis, Tenn. rapper is reportedly wanted for the theft of a rental car.

On Wednesday (July 19), local Houston news outlet ABC 13 reported Finesse2tymes, born Ricky Hampton, is facing a felony theft charge in connection to a rental car that was never returned. The situation originated back in February when a man named Ronald Bell rented an Infiniti QX80 SUV from an Enterprise location on Braeswood Boulevard. The return date of the vehicle was March 10, 2023. However, a month after the return date, the car still had not been returned to Enterprise.

How Is Finesse2Tymes Connected?

An Enterprise employee reportedly spoke with Bell on April 20, who put them on the phone with Finesse2tymes. The rapper reportedly told the employee he was in Atlanta with the rental and would return it to a local branch that day. The car was not returned and Enterprise reported it stolen on April 24.

The following day, police located the car outside a Houston recording studio and pulled over a woman who drove away in the vehicle. She told officers she got the keys from her employer, "Finese2tymes," and had been using the car to run errands for the rapper.

XXL has reached out to Finesse2tymes' team and the Harris County Sheriff's Office for comment.