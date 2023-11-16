Fans Think Joe Budden’s Criticism of For All the Dogs Is the Reason Drake Is Dropping Scary Hours 3

Some fans on social media believe Drake is dropping his new project Scary Hours 3 tonight in response to criticism he received from Joe Budden for his For All the Dogs album.

Fans on Social Media Credit Joe Budden for Scary Hours 3 Release

Social media is all abuzz on Thursday (Nov. 16), following the announcement by Drake that his new Scary Hours 3 project is dropping on Friday (Nov. 17). Some fans are crediting Joe Budden for the new music, with the belief being his criticism of Drake following the release of For All the Dogs is what prompted Drizzy's forthcoming offering.

"Joe Budden made Drake drop another album (Scary Hour 3)???" one person questioned on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He basically said that last album was…," the person added, inserting a video of Joe going off about an album being "a*s."

"Joe Budden really forced Drake to get back in his duffy and make another attempt to beat the allegations that he’s gotten lazy in 2023 with Scary Hours 3," another post on the topic reads.

"Joe Budden shaking Drake up emotionally enough that he's dropping the 'Scary Hours 3' EP after 'For All The Dogs' is hilarious," someone else tweeted. "Some saying it's not because of Joe. No, it really is. Usually he'd drop that EP before a full length album. This is a criticism response EP drop."

Read More: Every Drake Project Ranked

Joe Budden Critiques For All the Dogs

Following the release of Drake's latest album back in October, Joe Budden gave his thoughts on the project on his Joe Budden Podcast.

"He rappin' for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album," Joe said. "You are 36 [years old]. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You're going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***as."

"I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people," he continued. "He's rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain't trying to rap for me. I can accept that."

Drake responded to Joe, calling him a failure during a lengthy reaction post on Instagram. Birdman even got involved.

Read More: Joe Budden Admits He Got Punched After Rumors He Was Jumped in a Club

Check out people on social media surmising Drake is dropping Scary Hours 3 due to Joe Budden's criticism of For All the Dogs below.

See Tweets About Joe Budden's Possible Connection to the Release of Scary Hours 3