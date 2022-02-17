Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Tells Eminem to ‘Go to Another Country’ for Kneeling During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem taking a knee during his 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime performance was applauded by many fans, but one person had a major gripe about it. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has slammed Em for kneeling during his set.

On Monday (Feb. 14), during his WABC radio program, The Rudy Giuliani Show, Giuliani shared his thoughts on the Detroit rhymer’s 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance last Sunday (Feb. 13).

“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee," he began. “Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean crime is way out of control in Los Angeles.”

“He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem?” the former politician continued. “The simple reality is the NFL has made a mockery of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter.”

Giuliani also threw Eminem’s good friend Snoop Dogg under the bus.

"It’s allowing Snoop 'kill police' Doggy Dogg to perform in spite of the fact that just a few days ago put out a song if that's what he does—I don’t know what he does—to me he kind of like [makes gurgling noises],” he said. “And here’s a good thing, he uses the N-word and stuff like that. I don’t even understand him.”

“The only way I knew the lyrics of his song [he] kept saying the N-word and encouraging people to kill police officers is because somebody gave me the lyrics I would not be able to understand a word that he said,” Giuliani added. “But having said those words he didn’t belong on that stage.”

It’s unclear which Snoop Dogg song Giuliani is referring to as he stirs up White fear among his listeners during his radio rant. Nevertheless, Em took a knee at the Super Bowl as a sign of solidarity for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started kneeling in 2016, as a sign of protest and to bring awareness to police brutality and other social injustices that Black men and women face in their daily lives.

Although NFL did implement a few changes to the halftime set, Dr. Dre told TMZ earlier this week that Eminem’s kneeling wasn’t an issue with the football organization.

“There were a few things that we had to change, but it was really minor things,” he said. “Em taking a knee, that was Em doing that on his own. There was no problem with that."

Overall, Dr. Dre and the gang delivered a memorable halftime performance as promised.

Watch the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar below.