Dr. Dre Jokes He Had to Tell Eminem and Snoop Dogg Not to Pull Their Penises Out During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre had jokes during during a press conference for this weekend's highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

Yesterday (Feb. 10), Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige fielded questions for the press ahead of the three's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show alongside Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Dre was asked if the performance will feature any surprises, which he did confirm there will be, but wouldn't expound on any details. What he did confirm, however, is that Em and Snoop will not be exposing themselves.

"I had to talk Snoop and Eminem out of pulling their penises out," Dre joked in response to Snoop saying there wouldn't be any wardrobe malfunctions. "Especially Eminem," he added.

You can watch the conversation unfold below via TMZ.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off against each other in the Super Bowl this Sunday (Feb. 13). Dre, Snoop, Em, Mary and Kendrick are scheduled to take the stage at the game's halfway point for the Pepsi halftime show.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dre said in a statement at the time of the show's announcement last September. "I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

Sunday's show is scheduled to take place sometime around 8 p.m. EST on local CBS channels.