Eminem Delivers the Wildest NSFW PSA Dedicated to Snoop Dogg’s Missionary Album

Leave it to Eminem, one of the original Kings of Crude, to deliver an X-rated PSA in honor of Snoop Dogg's new album Missionary.

Eminem's PSA Dedicated to Snoop Dogg's Missionary Album

Crude, clever and creative have been some of Eminem's calling cards when it comes to his work over the last 30 years, and a new PSA dedicated to Snoop Dogg's Missionary album he made is no different. On Wednesday (Dec. 18), Snoop posted a video on his Instagram account featuring Slim Shady in rare form sharing his unfiltered thoughts on fellatio.

"Fellas, are you tired of blowjobs like I am?" he said in the video below. "I think it's time to take it back to the basics. Who wants their d*ck sucked every day? That sh*t can get to you, man. I mean every day, it's just..." Em went on to simulate the sex act in graphic movements with his tongue out.

"Sh*t gets old," he added. "It gets boring. Can we just lay down and f*ck? I don't know why everything's gotta be so f*ckin' complicated. You don't have to put your leg over your head. Snoop Dogg, Missionary, just f*ck me, in stereo."

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel also delivered a hilarious PSA centered on a man's genitals, STDs and Dr. Dre, who produced the bulk of Snoop's album.

Snoop dropped his Missionary album on Dec. 13. The 16-track effort features his longtime collaborator Dre on the boards as well as FnZ, Dem Jointz, Fredwreck and more. Eminem appears on the song "Gunz N Smoke" featuring 50 Cent, which includes a sample of The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1999 banger "Dead Wrong." Method Man, singer Jhené Aiko and country star Jelly Roll are among the other guest features on the LP.

Take a look at Em and Jimmy's PSAs promoting Snoop's new album, which can be streamed, below.

Watch Eminem's NSFW PSA Dedicated to Snoop Dogg's Missionary Album

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's NSFW PSA Dedicated to Snoop Dogg's Missionary Album

Watch Missionary - A Short Film Featuring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre

Listen to Snoop Dogg's Missionary Album

