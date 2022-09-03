Eminem Jokes He’s Ready to Lace Up with the Detroit Lions

With the 2022 NFL football season set to kick off next week, Eminem is ready to put on some cleats and play for his hometown team. Well, sort of. In a funny clip, Em jokes that he’s ready to lace up with the Detroit Lions.

On Thursday (Sept. 1), Eminem shared on his Instagram page a video of himself visiting the Detroit Lions during training camp. In the clip, Slim Shady is greeting a few of the players and he tells them that he would love to play for them if given the opportunity.

"I said I'm here for whatever position," Em confides in friend and fellow producer Denaun Porter while standing on the sidelines. "I'm here. Any of 'em. All of 'em."

When one of the Lions players tells him that he would love to see him come out to one of their games, Em responded, "I said I'll lace up, whenever, like, I'll go to every game."

"I'll stand on the sideline and if you guys need to put me in, put me in," he continued. "Any position, I’m good. Actually, any position, I’m great."

Of course, he's kidding. But it's good to see Eminem support his hometown team.

The Detroit Lions will kick off their season on Sept. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. If you can't make it to the game, you can watch it on Fox Sports at 1 p.m. There's no word if Emi will show up on the field or in the analyst booth.

But let’s not also forget that Eminem’s last performance on the football field was at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Los Angeles, Calif. The Detroit rhymer scored a major touchdown with his performance.

Watch Eminem Tell the Detroit Lions He’s Ready to Lace Up Below