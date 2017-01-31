Eminem’s Relapse Wins 2010 Grammy for Best Rap Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Jan. 31, 2010: A decade ago, Eminem took home the golden gramophone for Best Rap Album at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Em's 2009 album Relapse proved to be a pivotal album in the Rap God's career. After canceling a tour, spiraling out of control due to drug addiction, stumbling through an 11-week remarriage to his former wife, Kim, and mourning the death of his hometown friend, DeShaun ‘Proof’ Holton, all within the span of a three-year period, the Detroit MC checked himself into a rehab program to clear his mind and channel his pain into lyrics. The result of all that was a 20-track album in Relapse that was filled with honest, painstaking and gritty storytelling from Em's alter-ego, Slim Shady.

Relapse debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and received mixed reviews at first from fans and critics, but since that time, many have changed their tune, making note of the project's incredible writing and solid production. After becoming selling the most copies out of any rap album in 2009, Relapse was certified double platinum by the tail-end of 2010.

On Grammy night in 2010, the LP was up against Common's Universal Mind Control, Flo Rida's R.O.O.T.S., Mos Def's The Ecstatic and Q-Tip's The Renaissance in the Best Rap Album category. That night, Em also won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for the Relapse single "Crack a Bottle," which featured his longtime collaborators and business partners, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent.

Since that night, the Real Slim Shady has continued to rack up both Grammy wins and nominations, bringing Em's golden gramophone tally to 15 among 44 nominations. This year, he's up for Best Rap Song for "Lucky You," featuring Joyner Lucas from the album, Kamikaze, which dropped out of nowhere in 2018.

Watch Eminem, Drake and Lil Wayne Perform "Drop The World/Forever" at the 2010 Grammy Awards

Eminem, Lil Wayne, Drake - Drop the World, forever from frostee on Vimeo.