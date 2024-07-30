This 19-year-Old Eminem Easter Egg Is Going Viral

Eminem dug into his past to give fans an interesting surprise in the form of an Easter egg on his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The hidden gem is nearly 20 years old and dates back to his greatest hits album, Curtain Call: The Hits.

The Detroit rapper's 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), dropped on July 12, but some fans are just catching wind of the little something extra Em included on track No. 13, "Guilty Conscience 2." On Monday (July 29), X user @gothamhiphop, who goes by Joey, posted details about the 19-year-old Easter egg that is included on the album.

An Easter egg can be a secret message, meaning, image or something additional included in a work that is revealed by fans finding it.

"THIS IS INTERESTING: Eminem first teased the idea of the death of slim shady in 2005 on his track ‘When I’m Gone,’ explaining that he meant for this track to put the persona to bed. On ‘Guilty Conscience 2,’ when Eminem wakes up after [gun emoji] Slim Shady, a snippet of ‘When I’m Gone’ is playing in the background [head exploding emoji]," @gothamhiphop posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Marshall Mathers' 2005 track, "When I'm Gone," which appeared on his Curtain Call: The Hits LP, the Midwest MC goes into a storytelling flow about his relationship with his daughter Hailie and how his absence and fighting with her mother causes his child pain. On the hook, Em bids farewell to Slim Shady.

Nineteen years after that song dropped, Em decided to include it on The Death of Slim Shady. The title of the old track is fitting considering Slim is supposed to be gone now. On the new song "Guilty Conscience 2," Em is literally battling his alter ego Slim Shady and finally shoots him. At the 4:46-mark of the song, the rhymer wakes up from the dream of killing Slim and the sounds of "When I'm Gone" are playing in the background.

The specific lyrics "Shady's rock-a-bye baby" are heard as an alarm clock rings and Em calls his manager Paul Rosenberg to tell him all about the wild nightmare he had. The full lyrics for that part of the song go: "Shady made me, but tonight Shady's rock-a-bye baby, ha/And when I'm gone, just carry on, don't mourn."

Eminem continues to connect the dots.

