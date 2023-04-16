E-40 Gets Kicked Out of NBA Game, Rapper Claims Racial Bias for His Removal – Watch

E-40 was kicked out of an NBA playoff game between Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings last night, and the veteran rapper is not happy about it.

On Saturday (April 15), a video surfaced on social media showing E-40 being removed from his courtside seats during the fourth quarter of the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

In the clip, E-40, a devout Warriors fan, is confronted by security as they are trying to escort him out of the game. The Bay Area rhymer is visibly upset that he's being removed from his courtside seats. As security escorts him out of the game, 40 Water turns around and yells a few expletives at someone in the crowd not visible in the video.

In a statement sent to XXL, E-40 calls on the Kings franchise to investigate the actions by the venue's security team, which he accuses them of racial bias for his removal from the game.

"On Saturday night, I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacramento. During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner," E-40 began his statement. "Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings' security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena."

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault," he continued.

"I’ve attended countless NBA games throughout my life and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring," he added. "I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings' security team and I’m calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired."

E-40 concluded: "I’m truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances and I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior."

XXL has also reached out to reps at Golden 1 Center for comment.

According to the Mercury News, an eyewitness, who asked not to be identified, said that a female Kings fan was yelling at E-40 throughout the game to sit down, and that it escalated to heated words being exchanged, including profanity, between the two parties.

Watch E-40 Get Kicked Out of the Kings-Warriors Game Below