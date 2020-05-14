E-40 Produces and Donates 1,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer to Prisons

E-40 is giving back to coronavirus relief efforts in a major way.

On Thursday (May 14), the rap veteran announced that he is lending a helping hand to prisons, which have been largely impacted by the disease. E-40 has produced and donated 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to assist those currently incarcerated and employed at USP Lompoc federal prison and San Quentin State Prison in California. The Vallejo, Ca. native has also donated sanitizer to US Penitentiary in Pennsylvania.

"People who were sentenced to prison time weren’t sentenced to death by Covid19," he said in a statement.

According to a report from the Santa Barbara Independent on Wednesday (May 13), Lompoc federal facility has over 900 confirmed coronavirus cases among inmates and 25 members of the prison's staff has contracted the illness.

The outlet also reports that the newly constructed Hospital Care Unit, located on prison grounds, is not properly equipped to handle severe coronavirus cases. Congressman Salud Carbajal, who represents California's 24th congressional district said, "They didn’t add any ventilators, and acute cases are still going to community hospitals. This will continue to strain the health delivery system for the general public.”

E-40 joins a host of other rappers who have donated to inmates during this time of crisis. Jay-Z, Meek Mill and their Reform Alliance donated 100,000 masks to inmates at Rikers Island, the Tennessee DOC and the Parchman Prison in Mississippi. Trae The Truth also donated 4,000 masks to the Houston Methodist Hospital and Harris County Jail in Houston.

Tom's Town

Tom's Town