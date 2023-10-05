Drake Fans Think He’ll Diss Pusha T on For All the Dogs Opening Song ‘Virginia Beach’

Drake has debuted the tracklist for his upcoming album, For All the Dogs, and the opening track called "Virginia Beach" has fans thinking he'll likely be dissing Pusha T.

Will Drake Diss Pusha T on For All the Dogs Opening Song "Virginia Beach"?

On Thursday evening (Oct. 5), Drake released the For All the Dogs album tracklist with a post on Instagram. "FOR ALL THE DOGS OCTOBER 6 6AM (Sorry to all my streamers)," he wrote. Immediately, fans realized the album opener is titled "Virginia Beach," the hometown of Pusha T, Drake's nemesis. The two have a long history of beef.

The reactions from fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were swift.

One X user is siding with Pusha T on this one: "I hope the 'Virginia Beach' intro is about Pusha T so we can see Drake lose for the second time."

Another person wrote, "Drake 1st song name is Virginia Beach. He about to violate the city in the name of Pusha Terrence 😭😭😭☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️."

"That Drake intro is called 'Virginia Beach'. He really bout to start the album dissing Pusha?," a fan added.

Drake and Pusha T's Beef Is Neverending

The beef between Pusha T and Drake dates back to 2006, and didn't even start with Drizzy. After Wayne wore BAPE on the cover of VIBE magazine, Clipse put out the song "Mr. Me Too," subliminally dissing Weezy for biting their style. Years later in 2013, after plenty of prior back-and-forth between Weezy and Pusha, Drizzy seemed to jump in the mix to support his Young Money boss on "Tuscan Leather." Drake dropped one of his famous lines on the track, seemingly aimed at Pusha: "Bench players talkin’ like starters, I hate it."

In 2016, Pusha dropped "H.G.T.V Freestyle" with subliminal bars aimed at Drizzy. Then things really started heating up with more songs from both sides. Two years later, Pusha released "Infrared," and added on to the ghostwriting claims against Drake. The Toronto rapper fired back with "Duppy Freestyle." But it was Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon" in 2018, that brought the beef with Drake to a shocking point because Pusha revealed the OVO founder was hiding a son, Adonis.

Take a look at what fans think Drake will do on the For All the Dogs album opener "Virginia Beach" below.

See Fans' Reactions Thoughts on "Virginia Beach" and Drake's For All the Dogs Tracklist