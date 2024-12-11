Drake’s OVO Brand Teases Collab With NFL Ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance

Drake's October's Very Own brand teases a collab with the National Football League ahead of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Drake x NFL Collab Coming Soon

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), Drizzy's OVO brand shared a post on its Instagram Story revealing an upcoming partnership with the NFL. In the post, which can be seen below, there appear to be two sports jackets. A blue one representing the National Football Conference and a red one for the American Football Conference. The promo also features the NFL and OVO logos with the date Dec. 13, 2024.

This wouldn't be the rapper's first collab with a sports brand. His OVO company also had an NBA collaboration that features NBA-branded OVO merch.

NFL Playing Both Sides?

The announcement of the upcoming collab comes two months before Drake's rival Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, showing the league might be trying to ingratiate itself with both artists in the midst of their bitter beef.

Kendrick Lamar being picked to perform at the Big Game in New Orleans in February has ruffled some feathers, including those of Drake's former label boss, Lil Wayne, who felt he deserved the right to take center stage at the Super Bowl. Weezy went as far as to say the opportunity was ripped away from him during his performance at the Lil Weezyana Festival in November.

There hasn't been any love gained between K-Dot and Drake following the heights of their beef back in the spring. Drake recently announced his Anita Max Win Tour will start on the same day Kendrick is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl.

