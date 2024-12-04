Drake Mocks Kendrick Lamar’s Mustard Scream on New Album During Livestream

Drake mocks Kendrick Lamar's viral Mustard shout-out during a recent livestream.

Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), streamer LosPollosTV went live to discuss K-Dot's surprise new album, GNX. The streamer is not a fan of the new album and unfavorably compared it to The Boy's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy.

"My favorite thing to do is put CLB on, and as soon as the f**king last song ends, all of a sudden, now I'm f**king listening to f**king 'Squabble,'" the streamer said.

Drake commented on the stream, "CUSTAAAARRRRRD."

In a follow-up comment, the rapper added, "We need a donut emoji in the chat custarrrrddddd."

Drizzy's comments are, of course, a reference to Dot's viral Mustard plug on the GNX song "TV Off" featuring Lefty Gunplay. The yell, which goes "Mustaaaard," has gone viral and been used by everyone from brands like Heinz to meme and content creators. The song is coproduced by Mustard.

Drake Takes Legal Action Over "Not Like Us"

Drake's comments come on the heels of him filing an explosive legal action last week over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." On Nov. 25, Drake's legal team filed a pre-action petition in New York Supreme Court accusing Universal Music Group and Spotify of colluding to artificially inflate the song's numbers to Drake's detriment.

He also filed a second pre-action petition in Texas accusing UMG of defamation in connection to the song, which insists he's a child predator. Drake's second legal filing also claims iHeartRadio was involved in a pay-for-play scheme with the song. The move has divided fans.

Check out Drake trolling Kendrick Lamar below.

Watch Drake Mock Kendrick Lamar's Mustard Scream