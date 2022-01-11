Drake Gives Kodak Black Massive Cosign

Drake has been team Kodak Black since the early years of Yak's career and most recently, Drizzy gave Kodak a cosign that most rappers would dream of receiving from the Toronto native.

While Kodak Black was on Instagram Live on Monday (Jan. 10), Drake wrote a comment that ended up being pinned for the world to see.

"You really all that for this generation and the next one if we being honest," Drizzy typed.

The 6 God's sentiment did spark a debate about Kodak's impact with some people agreeing with Drake while others had a difference of opinions.

One person tweeted, "S/O Drizzy for giving @KodakBlack1k his flowers!! I’ve been saying Kodak Black is that nigga! Been telling y’all!! I’m glad Drake finally let the world know now and not later."

Another Twitter user felt Drake's thoughts were an overstatement, writing, "Kodak Black isn’t any different from those Fresh & Fit weirdos. Drake a weirdo for co-signing that nigga."

Drizzy's support for Kodak, who is Drake's biggest fan, came on the same day Billboard reported that Yak's newest single, "Super Gremlin," is climbing the Hot 100 chart, landing at No. 10 this week after holding down the 16th spot last week.

Now, to some, Drake's opinion may have seemed extreme, but the multiplatinum-selling artist has given Kodak his props over the years despite the South Florida rhymer's troubling history.

Last May, Drizzy reportedly declared that Kodak is a "poet," an "oracle" and that he's "really on another level" during an Instagram conversation between the two around the time Yak dropped Haitian Boy Kodak.

Drake also supposedly sent Yak a beat over the summer.

In 2018, Drake praised the purity of the lyrics on Kodak's Dying to Live album, which he said was one of his favorite LPs in the last five years.

Years prior, in 2015, Aubrey danced to Yak's "SKRT" while on his private plane in a video Drake shared on his Instagram page.

There's been talk of the two collaborating, and if it hasn't happened already, maybe fans can see that transpire on a remix to "Super Gremlin."