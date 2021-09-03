Drake Appears to Go in on Kanye West on New Song ‘7am on Bridle Path’ – Listen

Drake fans would likely say it was only a matter of time before he launched another lyrical missile at Kanye West and the Toronto native appears to have done just that on his latest album, Certified Lover Boy.

The 6 God's newest LP arrived today (Sept. 3)—as promised—shortly after 1 a.m. EST. And on the effort, Drake unleashes some menacing bars on "7am on Bridle Path" that folks think are about Kanye and their recent feud.

On the song, the OVO Sound head honcho indirectly speaks on someone who is "in denial" and hasn't been addressing him in a respectful manner for some time. He even mentioned social media influencer Justin Laboy's "respectfully" catchphrase. In July, Laboy also offered consistent updates on Kanye's Donda album, which dropped on Aug. 29, via the internet at one point.

"You over there in denial, we not neck and neck/It's been a lot of years since we seen you comin' correct/Man, fuck a 'Respectfully,' I just want my respect/They tried to label me mean, I say what I mean/People that could've stayed on the team/They played in between," Drizzy rhymes on the Cardo, Dez Wright, KND and Maneesh-produced track.

Throughout the joint, Drake doesn't name-drop. However, he does allude to situations that have recently made headlines, including reports that ’Ye posted the Canadian rapper's address on Instagram.

"You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media/Isn't that an ironic revelation?/Give that address to your driver, make it your destination/’Stead of just a post out of desperation/This me reachin' the deepest state of my meditation/While you over there tryna impress the nation/Mind's runnin' wild with the speculation," the multiplatinum-selling rapper spits.

One could even argue that Drake was obliquely referring to Kanye when mentioning the designing of sneakers and T-shirts, which ’Ye has done through his lucrative Yeezy brand. Also when Drizzy brought up the topic of his son, Adonis, who was announced to the world by Pusha-T during Drake and Pusha's beef in 2018. However, during Drake's appearance on LeBron James' The Shop nearly three years ago, the rapper accused Kanye of divulging information to King Push about Drizzy's child.

"You niggas hot to them little kids, you ain't famous to me/Told you I'm aimin' straight for the head, not aiming to please/I could give a fuck about who designing your sneakers and tees/Have somebody put you on a Gildan, you play with my seed," Drake raps.

As mentioned, Drizzy Drake opted against directly naming his targets on the track, but perhaps that's because he knew his fans would complete the math equation and figure it out for themselves.

Either way, take a listen to "7am on Bridle Path" below to catch the bars Drake is spitting on the chorus-less record.