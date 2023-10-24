Drake Fan Buys a Billboard Just to Get Rapper’s Attention With a Sweet 16 Invite

A Drake superfan in Texas recently leased a billboard just to invite the rapper to her Sweet 16 party.

Drake Gets Sweet 16 Invite Via Billboard

On Oct. 21, Fox 26 Houston reported on one Drake fan's expensive attempt to get Drake to show up to her 16th birthday party. Miya Garcia, 15, has rented an entire highway billboard ad with the hopes of catching Drizzy's attention.

"Drake, you're invited to my Sweet 16. Your biggest fan, Miya," the billboard reads, along with photos of Miya and Drake, and the date and address for the shindig.

"I love his music, love his style," Garcia told the news outlet in the video below. "But he's really inspiring."

Drake Buys Home in Houston

Last month, during the second night of his It's All a Blur Tour stop in Houston, Drake revealed that he has finally bought a home in H-Town, a city he often raps about in his music.

"I had to make it official first," Aubrey told the exited crowd. "I been looking for a long time trying to figure out the right place to live where I belong outside of Toronto. Finally, after all these years, I found me a place in Houston, Texas. So, y'all gon' be seeing me around."

See the Sweet 16 Drake invite below.

Watch a News Report About the Drake Fan's Billboard Invite