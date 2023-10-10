People Think Drake Is Copying ASAP Rocky’s Style by Wearing Clips in His Hair
Fans are convinced Drake is swagger jacking A$AP Rocky by wearing hair clips.
Drake's New Hairstyle
Last month, Drake debuted a new hairstyle that featured him wearing multicolor hair clips. Despite being roasted for the photo, Drake has continued his new look, even sporting the hairstyle in the Instagram promo post for his new album, For All the Dogs, on Oct. 6. He also wore his hair in the same style for his new "8AM in Charlotte" video.
People Think Drake Is Copying A$AP Rocky
In the days since the album's release, people have been comparing Drake's hair to A$AP Rocky's recent look that features his hair covered with pearl clips. Rocky debuted his hair full of clips during his performance at 2023 Rolling Loud Miami back in July.
"Lmao is Drake growing his hair and wearing clips because of ASAP Rocky?" one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted on Sunday (Oct. 8).
"I also noticed Drake wearing hair clips like asap rocky," another comment reads.
"Why is Drake copying everything asap Rocky doing with his hair?" another post questions.
"Drake can put as many hair clip in them loose curls all he want. Will never be as pretty as ASAP Rocky that n***a prince pretty with some thug in him Got the girl," someone else tweeted.
Fans recently speculated that Drake is shading A$AP Rocky's girlfriend Rihanna on his new song "Fear of Heights."
See more reactions to Drake and A$AP Rocky's similar hairstyles below.