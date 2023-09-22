See the Drake Hairstyles Over the Years That Had People Talking
Drake has grown up before our eyes. From the reserved teen actor on the Canadian high school drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, to the braggadocios musical behemoth that he has become. Over the years, Drizzy has switched up his looks—particularly his hair—on multiple occasions and has gotten social media in a frenzy.
From the time he officially stepped on the music scene around 2009 and for over a decade afterward, Aubrey kept things conservative. However, in the past few years, the Canadian rap star has switched things up, drawing mixed reviews from fans. From album-inspired parts to flowing locs reminiscent of a young El DeBarge, every time Drake pops up on social media with a new hair-do, it's a trending topic.
In September of 2023, Drake popped up during an off night from his It's All a Blur Tour in Houston with a curly slipback accented with multicolor hair clips, which, of course, got many reactions.
"Drake got a S curl and the little clips my mama use to put in my hair on Easter Sunday," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Can I get the link to drake’s curly hair supplier?" another post on the topic reads.
Clearly, Drake moves to the beat of his own drum when it comes to his hair.
Here's a list of Drake's many hair alterations over the years.
Drake Debuts Heart PartJanuary 2021
For the rollout of his 2021 Certified Lover Boy album, Drake debuted a heart-shaped part.
Drake Gets Hair BraidedMarch 2022
In March of 2022, Drake got cornrows, seemingly after not having enough hair to get braided. The internet had questions.
Drake Slicks Back His HairAugust 2022
Drake tried something different in August of 2022 by briefly showing off his hair in a slicked back form and urging fans to give him a new name.
Drake Gets Nike Swoosh Braided Into His HairSeptember 2022
In honor of his Nocta collaboration with Nike, Drake got a Nike Swoosh braided into his hair in September of 2022.
Drake Gets Owl Braided Into His HairFebruary 2023
In February of 2023, Drake got an owl design braided into his hair, the trademark of his OVO Sound label.
Drake Shows Off New Bun HairstyleAugust 2023
Drake showed up to one of Kevin Durant's basketball workouts in August of 2023 with two buns in his hair, leading to multiple jokes online.
Drake Wears Multicolor ClipsSeptember 2023
Drake is pictured in Houston in September of 2023 with his hair pinned down with multicolor clips.