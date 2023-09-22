See the Drake Hairstyles Over the Years That Had People Talking

Drake has grown up before our eyes. From the reserved teen actor on the Canadian high school drama Degrassi: The Next Generationto the braggadocios musical behemoth that he has become. Over the years, Drizzy has switched up his looks—particularly his hair—on multiple occasions and has gotten social media in a frenzy.

From the time he officially stepped on the music scene around 2009 and for over a decade afterward, Aubrey kept things conservative. However, in the past few years, the Canadian rap star has switched things up, drawing mixed reviews from fans.  From album-inspired parts to flowing locs reminiscent of a young El DeBarge, every time Drake pops up on social media with a new hair-do, it's a trending topic.

In September of 2023, Drake popped up during an off night from his It's All a Blur Tour in Houston with a curly slipback accented with multicolor hair clips, which, of course, got many reactions.

"Drake got a S curl and the little clips my mama use to put in my hair on Easter Sunday," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Can I get the link to drake’s curly hair supplier?" another post on the topic reads. 

"It’s hilarious that all drake has to do to get ppl talking is just putting shit on his hair," someone else tweeted

Clearly, Drake moves to the beat of his own drum when it comes to his hair.

Here's a list of Drake's many hair alterations over the years.

  • Drake Debuts Heart Part

    January 2021

    For the rollout of his 2021 Certified Lover Boy album, Drake debuted a heart-shaped part.

  • Drake Gets Hair Braided

    March 2022

    In March of 2022, Drake got cornrows, seemingly after not having enough hair to get braided. The internet had questions.

  • Drake Slicks Back His Hair

    August 2022

  • Drake Gets Nike Swoosh Braided Into His Hair

    September 2022

  • Drake Gets Owl Braided Into His Hair

    February 2023

  • Drake Shows Off New Bun Hairstyle

    August 2023

    Drake showed up to one of Kevin Durant's basketball workouts in August of 2023 with two buns in his hair, leading to multiple jokes online.

  • Drake Wears Multicolor Clips

    September 2023

    Drake is pictured in Houston in September of 2023 with his hair pinned down with multicolor clips.

