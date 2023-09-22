See the Drake Hairstyles Over the Years That Had People Talking

Drake has grown up before our eyes. From the reserved teen actor on the Canadian high school drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, to the braggadocios musical behemoth that he has become. Over the years, Drizzy has switched up his looks—particularly his hair—on multiple occasions and has gotten social media in a frenzy.

From the time he officially stepped on the music scene around 2009 and for over a decade afterward, Aubrey kept things conservative. However, in the past few years, the Canadian rap star has switched things up, drawing mixed reviews from fans. From album-inspired parts to flowing locs reminiscent of a young El DeBarge, every time Drake pops up on social media with a new hair-do, it's a trending topic.

In September of 2023, Drake popped up during an off night from his It's All a Blur Tour in Houston with a curly slipback accented with multicolor hair clips, which, of course, got many reactions.

"Drake got a S curl and the little clips my mama use to put in my hair on Easter Sunday," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Can I get the link to drake’s curly hair supplier?" another post on the topic reads.

"It's hilarious that all drake has to do to get ppl talking is just putting shit on his hair," someone else tweeted

Clearly, Drake moves to the beat of his own drum when it comes to his hair.

Here's a list of Drake's many hair alterations over the years.