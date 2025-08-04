Drake Opens Up About Where His Son Adonis Was Conceived and It Wasn’t in the Place He Calls Home

Drake revealed details about his son's conception during a recent tour stop in Amsterdam.

Drake Opens Up About Conceiving Adonis in Amsterdam

Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 EU Tour stop in Amsterdam on July 30 featured storytime with the crowd. Before starting the show, Drake revealed he conceived his 7-year-old son, Adonis, in the city back in 2017.

"I was saying backstage...I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart," Drizzy tells the crowd in the video below. "Because this is where my son was conceived. So, this is a big show for me, you know. I hold Amsterdam very near to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there was no Amsterdam. Shout out to y'all."

Get our free mobile app

The Story of Adonis

Read More: Rappers Who Have the Most Kids

Drake's revelation lines up with the 6 God being spotted with Adonis's mother, former adult entertainer and current artist Sophie Brussaux, in Amsterdam in January of 2017. The two were pictured having dinner at a Japanese restaurant. The link-up happened when Drake was reportedly in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Adonis was born nine months later, on Oct. 11, 2017.

Most of the public wouldn't find out about Adonis' existence until Pusha T revealed the news on the Drake diss song "The Story of Adidon," which was released in May of 2018. Drake addressed his relationship with Sophie on the 2020 track "When to Say When," where he raps: "Baby mom a fluke but I love her for who she is."

Drake appears to be loving fatherhood. He is often seen with Adonis by his side. Adonis even made the cover art for the 2023 album For All the Dogs.

Read More: 95 of the Most Unique Names Rappers Gave Their Kids

Check out a clip from Drake's recent show in Amsterdam below.

Watch Drake Reveal Adonis Was Conceived in Amsterdam