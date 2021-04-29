Judge Orders Dr. Dre to Pay $500,000 for Wife’s Legal Fees During Divorce – Report

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's impending divorce moves full steam ahead after a judge reportedly ordered the 56-year-old producer to pay for his estranged wife's legal fees.

On Tuesday (April 27), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge reportedly ordered Dre to pay $500,000 in attorney fees to Nicole's legal team. According to the Daily Mail on Wednesday (April 28), who appears to have obtained the court documents, the legendary producer must cough up the cash by May 7.

The outlet notes that the $500,000 payment is only 10 percent of the $5 million settlement Young is looking to obtain from the hip-hop mogul for her attorney fees. Back in January, shortly after Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm, he agreed to temporarily pay his soon-to-be ex-wife $2 million in monthly spousal under the condition that Young covered her $5 million in legal costs.

Young is apparently requesting $2 million in spousal support on top of the $5 million she's seeking to cover her legal fees. Prior to Dre agreeing to the $2 million per month, he had been giving Young $293,306 each month. However, the debate over spousal support won't commence until their next hearing on July 8.

The latest news of their divorce proceedings comes after Dre and Young reportedly filed court documents agreeing to legally end their marriage on April 15. While the pair are practically single, they are still going through a divorce, which has yet to be finalized.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's divorce has left tension between the former couple. Nicole accused the veteran producer of putting a gun to her head twice during their marriage and punching her in the head on two separate instances. She also alleged that the Compton native emptied her bank accounts and accused the rapper-producer of repeat infidelity.

Nicole Young filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation, in June of 2020. The couple had been married for 24 years before the news of their split. The rapper, born Andre Romelle Young, and Nicole Young share a daughter named Truly and a son named Truice.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles County Superior Court as well as both Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's legal teams for comment.

