Doja Cat has reportedly broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a female rapper in Spotify history.

Doja Cat Now Has the Most Monthly Listeners Out of Any Female Rapper in Spotify History

On Thursday (Sept 14), Chart Data reported that Doja Cat broke the record, with Doja surpassing 65.7 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform. It appears that Doja beat out Nicki Minaj for the title, who currently holds an average of 61.6 million monthly listeners. Meanwhile, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion average around 33 million and 24 million, respectively.

The record-breaking moment comes three days after Doja Cat earned her second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to the success of her new single "Paint The Town Red." Doja Cat had previously done so with her song "Say So" with Nicki Minaj back in 2020.

Doja Cat Previously Earned First Rap Song Debut of 2023 With "Paint The Town Red"

On Monday (Sept. 11), Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" was also declared the first rap song of 2023 to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 in over a year. Doja in turn ended the longest stretch the genre had gone without a chart-topping hit since 2001. Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" shot from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 five weeks after it debuted on the chart.

The last rap song to snag the top spot on the Hot 100 was Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," which debuted at No. 1 on Aug. 27, 2022. Doja Cat's No. 1 comes after a few rap tracks managed to secure No. 2 placements on the chart this year, including Drake's "Search and Rescue," Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" and Lil Durk's "All My Life" with J. Cole.

"Paint The Town Red" was Doja Cat's second single to appear off her upcoming album, Scarlet, which drops on Sept. 22. She most recently dropped off her single "Demons" on Sept. 1 and had previously shared the single "Attention" back on June 16.

Read More: Doja Cat Reportedly Spotted Out on Dinner Date With Quavo

Check out the tweet about Doja Cat's record-breaking moment below.

See Tweet About Doja Cat Breaking Spotify Record