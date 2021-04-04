Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club Ride to Hospital to Show DMX Support – Watch

DMX fans are still holding out hope that the rapper will pull through after reportedly experiencing a drug overdose and heart attack.

On Sunday (April 4), in a big show of respect, the Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club, a bike club affiliated with the independent label DMX helped make famous during his career, visited the White Plains, N.Y. hospital where the beloved rapper is being treated in the ICU following the overdose and heart attack. Fox 5 New York reporter Lisa Evers was on hand outside the hospital to capture footage of the group and their bikes posted up around the building.

"We are on location. A whole group of the Ruff Ryders just came out to show support for DMX, and they are about to do a tribute," Evers says in the video posted to Twitter. DMX's track "Where the Hood At?" can be heard blaring in the background.

DMX is currently on life support after suffering a heart attack that was reportedly brought on by a drug overdose on April 2. The following afternoon, the 50-year-old rapper's lawyer, Murray Richman, told reporters that X had been taken off life support and was breathing on his own. However, he later admitted he had received wrong information and the rapper was still on life support.

The It's Dark and Hell Is Hot artist's family released a statement about his health on April 4. "On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital, facing serious health issues. We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you. The Family of Earl Simmons a/k/a DMX. NOTE - The Ruff Ryders To The Rescue Foundation will have a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital (41 East Post Road, White Plains NY) on Monday, April 5th, 2021 at 5 pm EST. The press is welcome. Please be respectful of the hospital and its staff. Thank you."

See video of the Ruff Ryders showing support for DMX below.

