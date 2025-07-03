The Diddy Trial Is Over But the Civil Suits Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Rolling In and There Are Dozens of Disturbing Claims

The highly publicized Diddy sex crimes trial is in the books. On Wednesday (July 2), the music mogul was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution while skating on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Now awaiting sentencing, with criminal proceedings in the rearview, Diddy's lawyers are prepping to take on the Herculean task of fighting dozens of disturbing civil lawsuits filed against Puff over the past two years.

Disturbing Diddy Lawsuit Allegations

Since Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him in November of 2023, the floodgates have been open for others to do the same. While Cassie's lawsuit was the centerpiece for the crminal case, there have been dozens of more civil cases filed by men and women who claim they were sexually assaulted or raped by Puff in the last four decades.

Almost all of the lawsuits tell a similar story. The complainants claim they were invited to a Puff Daddy party. They were then given a drink that made them disoriented and pass out. When they woke up, they were being violently sexually assaulted by Diddy or others. And were later threatened not to tell what happened.

Many of the lawsuits were filed by the same attorney: Tony Buzbee. The Texas-based attorney started a hotline for Diddy accusers last October, which received over 12,000 calls. He claims to represent 125 people who say they were violated by Diddy. Buzbee has filed over two dozen cases against Puff.

One case, filed on behalf of a woman who claimed she was raped by Diddy and Jay-Z in 2000, was thrown out in court, leading to Jigga filing legal action against Buzbee for extortion. The suit was rejected by a judge in July and is now in the appeals process.

Buzbee isn't letting off the gas when it comes to Diddy. During the last week of the Diddy trial, Buzbee filed a lawsuit against Puff on behalf of a woman who claims she was gang-raped by Diddy and Justin Combs in 2017.

Following the Diddy verdict, Buzbee shared the following statement: "Our clients were not the focus of the prosecution’s case. And those issues are not present in our cases. Our cases instead focus on discrete wrongful conduct allegedly committed by Mr. Combs that would be considered state law crimes if proven. Now that this spectacle is over, we look forward to aggressively pursuing these civil cases to obtain justice for these alleged victims."

Diddy's Camp Denies Lawsuit Allegations

Diddy's legal team has vehemently denied all lawsuit allegations.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," their statement reads.

"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court," the statement continued.

Even if every single lawsuit claim is false, Diddy and his legal team have an uphill battle dealing with the sheer number of cases. And the amount it will cost to fight or settle each one could reach astronomical numbers.

While Wednesday's news may seem favorable, Diddy is far from claiming victory.

