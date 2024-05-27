Diddy’s Sean John Frames Removed From Popular Eyeglass Company

Diddy's Sean John frames have been removed from the popular eyeglass company America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses following the hip-hop mogul's seventh sexual assault lawsuit.

Diddy's Sean John Frames Pulled From Eyeglass Company

On Monday (May 27), TMZ reported that America's Best Contacts and Glasses has pulled Diddy's Sean John frames from being sold and has replaced them with other frames at an appropriate price point from understock. The tabloid also claims that the retail brand halted online sales for the Bad Boys Records founder's Sean John frames in April. Meanwhile, certain store locations were told to remove Diddy's Sean John eyeglasses frames last week from their display shelves. The eye care company did not reveal the reason why they stopped all sales of Diddy's Sean John frames. The company's decision to stop selling Diddy's Sean John frames follows his seventh lawsuit which was filed last week.

Diddy Gets Hit With Seventh Lawsuit

According to a report made by TMZ on May 23, an attorney named Tyrone Blackburn filed a lawsuit on behalf of April Lampros. In the suit, Lampros accuses Diddy of reportedly sexually assaulting her multiple times. Lampros states that she met Diddy in 1995 at a SoHo bar in New York City while she was still a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology. After they hung out for a bit, the woman claims that Diddy brought her back to his room at the Millenium Motel and felt "the walls closing in on her" as Diddy supposedly forced himself on her. Lampros adds that she was still conscious when he began raping her and she woke up the next morning "nude, sore and confused."

Lampros mentions that Diddy also forced her to perform oral sex on him in a parking garage in an attempt to reconcile with her over dinner. Additionally, Diddy allegedly blackmailed Lampros to go to his apartment. Once she went there, Diddy demanded her to have sex with Kim Porter while he watched and masturbated. In 2001, Lampros allegedly ran into Diddy and Jennifer Lopez at the Rockefeller Center in 2000 or 2001. After the event, he came back to Lampro's apartment and "violently grabbed her and forced himself on her." Last year, Lampros caught wind of a video that Diddy recorded of them without her consent. She's suing him for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.