Woman Claims She Saw ‘Little People’ Dressed as Sexy Harajuku Barbies at Diddy’s Freak Off Party

A woman claims to have witnessed "little people" dressed as sexy Harajuku Barbies at an alleged Diddy freak off party.

Woman Recalls Experience at Alleged Freak Off Party

On Tuesday (Nov. 12), TMZ shared a new clip from the latest in their installments of Diddy documentaries, TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs. In the section, the celebrity news outlet speaks to a woman named Tanea Williams who alleges she attended a freak off party hosted by Diddy in 2018 and recounts what she saw.

"I looked to the right of me, and in the corner, I looking like, 'Are those midgets?'" she explains in the video below. "Because people were trying to hide what they are doing. They are all huddled up. And I'm like, 'What is that?'"

She continued: "But, no, they weren't. They were little people. I don't want to say too much but they were little people. So, use your common sense. Dressed up like little Harajuku Barbies. Red lipstick, looking real sexy, revealing, like, cute."

Wiliams did not say she saw the "little people" engaging in sexual activity. When pressed about if the people she saw were minors, she refused to answer directly, noting, "We all have common sense. Little people that's not supposed to be there."

Diddy's Legal Team Responds to Allegations

Diddy's legal team has released the following statement to XXL in response to Williams' claims.

"Ms. Tanea Wallace has no credibility and her claims about 'freak offs' and minors are completely and categorically false," the statement reads. "As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous. Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction."

Diddy is currently in jail facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution after being arrested in September. He has pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations, which include claims that he hosted drug-fueled sex parties known as freak offs and forced people to participate through drugging, force, fear or coercion. In the latest update in the case, Diddy's attorneys' attempt to get a gag order imposed on potential witnesses was recently shot down by the judge in the case.

Diddy's trial date has been set for May 5, 2025.

See Tanea Williams recounting her alleged experience at one of Diddy's parties below.

Watch Tanea Williams Claim She Saw "Little People" at Diddy's "Freak Off Party"