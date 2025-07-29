Diddy Files New Motion for Bail, Lawyers Say He’s Only Person in Jail for Hiring Prostitutes He Didn’t Have Sex With

Diddy's attorneys have filed a motion requesting that he be released on bail ahead of his sentencing for prostitution-related charges this fall.

Diddy Files New Bond Motion

On Tuesday (July 29), the music mogul's legal team issued the filing calling for Diddy's release in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. They cited Puff only being convicted on transportation to engage in prostitution charges as the reason he should get bail before he is sentenced later this year.

"Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct," the filing reads. "In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself."

Diddy's Team Offers Updated Bail Package

Diddy's team has proposed a new bail package, which includes a $50 million secured bond cosigned by three people, Diddy surrendering his passport and residing at his home in Miami, as well as supervision by the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

After he was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Diddy was denied bail until his sentencing date, which is scheduled for Oct. 3.

How Much Time Is Diddy Facing?

The prosecution is recommending that Puff serve a minimum of 51 months in prison. Diddy's legal team is pushing for a sentence in the 21 to 27-month range.