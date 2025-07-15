Diddy Enters Rehab and Domestic Violence Program Behind Bars – Report

Diddy is reportedly partaking in rehab and self-help programs in jail as he waits to be sentenced on prostitution-related charges later this year.

Diddy Enrolls in Drug Rehab and Domestic Violence Courses

On Tuesday (July 15), TMZ reported sources tell them that Puff has enrolled in the STOP program, aimed at preventing sexual assault, domestic and dating violence. He is also reportedly taking a drug abuse therapy program with Dr. Harry K. Wexler.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Why Is Diddy Taking These Programs?

After being found not guilty of the two major crimes in his case, Puff is on the road to redemption. With nothing but time until his sentencing this fall, the music mogul seems to be using the opportunity to better himself for whenever he returns to society as a free man. This could also be a ploy to curry favor with the judge when it's time to be sentenced. Or both. It is common for inmates to matriculate through various programs related to their cases while behind bars.

What's Next for Diddy?

Following an eight-week trial, Diddy was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking on July 2. However, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors are suggesting Diddy serve at least 51 months in prison. His defense team is pushing for a baseline of 21 months. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder will have served 13 months in jail by the time of his sentencing, after being denied bail following the verdict in the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3.