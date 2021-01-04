DaBaby Claims He and Lil Wayne Are the Best Rappers Alive

DaBaby has offered his proclamation for who he thinks are the best rappers alive.

On Sunday (Jan. 3), just days after we rang in the new year and bid farewell to a tumultuous 2020, DaBaby spent some time in South Beach, Miami with a rap veteran. Sharing an image of himself and Lil Wayne at the studio via Instagram, Baby captioned the carousel of photos, "Best rappers alive.🌪@liltunechi 🐐."

It's evident that the North Carolina rapper is certain about his stance regarding his own rapping ability. Last October, DaBaby declared that he has one of the top five flows in the rap game. So now, he's added Weezy to the conversation and a few people in the comments section of his IG post have a difference of opinions.

"The caption deadass wrong 😭😂✋🏽 ," one person wrote.

brattdoll.niema via Instagram

Another said, "I don’t [see] J Cole or Kendrick there ?"

k.i.n.g._ty1236 via Instagram

Then, there were some folks who agree with Baby.

A third person typed, "2 goats in 1 frame 🐐."

unlimited._.sam via Instagram

Someone else said, "Weezy F Baby and don’t forget DaBaby."

mr_smoothe via Instagram

Aside from the Blame It on Baby rhymer hanging with Wayne this past weekend, he was also spotted rubbing elbows with Diddy.

Nonetheless, not only does DaBaby feel he's one of the best rappers alive, he's also a boss and in charge of his own record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. The former 2019 XXL Freshman, who appears on the cover of XXL's Winter 2020 issue, recently explained the qualities he thinks makes a boss.

First, Baby emphasized leading by example. He also honed in on the importance of understanding his artists needs and challenging them to enable themselves to maximize their potential.

And lastly, DaBaby stressed the significance of diligence and work ethic—both of which are qualities rap greats should possess.

Considering DaBaby's hit-making track record from last year, which includes his collab on Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin (Remix)" that features Weezy F. Baby as well, fans can assume that this forthcoming collab with Lil Wayne will be no different.