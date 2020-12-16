Cupcakke Flips 50 Cent’s “How to Rob,” Name-Drops Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez and More: Listen

Chicago rapper Cupcakke was trending on Twitter last night (Dec. 15) and this morning (Dec. 16) after flipping 50 Cent's 1999 track "How to Rob." You can listen at the bottom of this post.

A little after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Cupcakke tweeted the official YouTube link to the record "How to Rob (Remix)," which finds her name-dropping Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, Cardi B, City Girls, Migos, Lil Baby and more. Similar to 50's song, Cupcakke's rapper mentions aren't the least bit friendly. However, her version uses an entirely different beat compared to Fif's original track.

"I'ma run up on the Migos, shoot ’em like a free throw, nigga, I'm so unbothered/Drop Offset body in a jungle since he wanna be a cheater/Forgive me, lil' father," she rhymes at the beginning of the first verse.

Cupcakke later mentions Tory and raps, "Is that Tory Lanez or is that Too $hort? (Short ass)."

"And you know it ain't shit to catch Lil Baby, all I gotta do is have one, two hoes on deck/Runnin' through your party just so I can find Cardi, like, 'Bitch, I'm finna give you your old teeth back!'" she raps a few bars later.

The Eden rhymer continues, calling out the City Girls and also speaks on Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident with Tory Lanez. "City Girls leakin' like a, "Period!" when I pistol whip ’em out they Birkin/Open up the bag, give me everything you got/Run up on Megan like, 'Give me your funds' and you can't even run ’cause you just got shot (goddamn)/6ix9ine, is that a rat or a hamster?/Pull up on DaBaby, I change his pampers/Fuck up his face when you can't even notice his features/Like Lil' Kim, oops, that's random," she spits.

After releasing the song, Cupcakke tweeted, "I decided I'm going to get baptized in the morning . On that note . Everyone have a peaceful blessed night . In the name of Jesus I pray . Amen."

Despite all of the rappers she mentions on the nearly two-minute track, Cupcakke kicked things off by disclosing that the record isn't intended to be taken personally.

The newly released joint was inspired by 50 Cent's Trackmasters-produced 1999 song

" target="_blank">"How to Rob." Over 20 years ago, Fif dropped "How to Rob," in which he imagines robbing some of the biggest artists at that time like Lil' Kim, Diddy, Ma$e, Foxy Brown, R&B singers Keith Sweat and Brian McKnight, and more. The song appeared on his unreleased album, Power of the Dollar, which was bootlegged and made the rounds to fans that way. The song also appeared on the soundtrack for the film In Too Deep.

Cupcakke isn't the first rapper to put their stamp on 50's underground hit, though. Baltimore's Bandhunta Izzy remade "How to Rob" last year and explained to XXL that he admired the way 50 Cent "carried the whole situation" and "bullied" his way into the rap game.

Check out Cupcakke's "How to Rob (Remix)" below.

Also, scroll down to see reactions to the new joint.