Chris Brown Doesn’t Think Anyone Can Beat Him in a Hit Challenge

If you were hoping Chris Brown would participate in a Verzuz battle, you might not want to hold your breath.

Since the pandemic has taken over and ultimately shut down shows and tours, many music fans have gotten their fix via Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz series, which pits two artists against each other in a hit-for-hit battle. Fans have been hoping Chris Brown would bring his extensive catalog to the ring against a formidable competitor. However, CB doesn't appear to think there is one out there. On Friday (July 24), he posted a video of himself onstage puling off some pretty impressive dance moves during a show. "Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY... not in competition with nobody but myself...❤️," he captioned the clip.

While many Breezy fans agreed with his sentiment, others brought up people they thought could go toe-to-toe with the Virginia crooner, specifically Usher. On Sunday (July 26), both artists became trending topics after the debate raged over who would come out victorious in a battle of the bangers between each superstar.

"Y’all really think usher can beat Chris brown in a verzus hit battle?" one person posted.

"I need a list of Chris Brown songs y’all think will beat THE Usher Raymond because...I don’t see it," someone else countered.

The most recent Verzuz battle featuring DMX and Snoop Dogg went down on Monday (July 20). The event drew in over 1.4 million total viewers. Previous battles have included Fabolous vs. Jadakiss, Bounty Killer vs. Beanie Man, Nelly vs. Ludacris, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon, Scott Storch vs. Mannie Fresh, RZA vs. DJ Premier and more. Recently, T.I. has been making a case to battle 50 Cent, but Fif has not taken the bait.