Chris Brown Calls Cap on Ruffles’ Statement Denying Their Involvement in Player Decisions for 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Chris Brown has lashed out at Ruffles after the potato chip company issued a statement denying their involvement in player decisions for the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

On Saturday (Feb. 17), Ruffles issued a statement on their Instagram account denying they had any involvement on player decisions or celebrity invites for the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, which took place on Friday night (Feb. 16).

"Ruffles sponsored last night's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however, we did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions," read the statement.

Ruffles' statement comes after Chris Brown called out the potato chip brand on his Instagram Story on Friday. The R&B singer said in his message that he was invited by the NBA to participate in the celebrity basketball game but was later uninvited due to concerns from a sponsor who objected to his presence.

Despite Ruffles' statement, Breezy jumped on his IG Story to refute it, claiming the brand was attempting to salvage its reputation for their alleged actions of keeping him away from the event.

"[Ruffles] [five blue emoji caps] I guess yall tryna save face now!" Brown wrote in his message below. "STAND ON BUSINESS. Don't try to make it look like I'm trippin. YOU AND THE NBA representatives know exactly what yall are doin."

In another post, which can be viewed below, Brown insisted that he didn't lie about what happened and is not trying to clout chase.

"I HAVE NO REASON TO LIE. YALL KNOW I DONT CHASE CLOUT!" he wrote in part. "The only Reason they responded is because of all the team breezy fans flooding they s**t."

"COWARDS!! YALL KNOWN DAMN WELL I AINT LYING BECAUSE I NEVER BE ON THIS TYPE OF TIME. These b***es [Ruffles] tryna save face," he concluded.

Chris Brown Slams NBA for Rescinding All-Star Celebrity Game Invite Due to Sponsors

As previously reported, on Friday (Feb. 16), Chris Brown expressed his frustration with the NBA after they initially invited him and then withdrew their offer for him to participate in the All-Star Celebrity Game. Brown claimed the NBA allegedly retracted their invitation due to potential objections from sponsors regarding his presence.

Chris Brown wrote in his statement (which can be viewed below): "I was asked by the NBA to play in the [celebrity] all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn't do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES."

