Chris Brown Calls Out Quavo After Winning Crew League Basketball Tournament – ‘Get Your Bitch Ass Out Here’

On the heels of his team winning the second season of The Crew League celebrity basketball tournament presented by Revolt, Chris Brown is rekindling his basketball beef with Quavo.

On Friday (July 16), Chris Brown's team played in the championship game of the newly formed hoops league, which stands apart via its cinematic presentation and also features team captains G-Eazy, Tyga, Rowdy Rebel, Jason Derulo, King Combs and DDG. CB's OHB squad was matched up against Pardison Fontaine's Section 8 crew in the final game this season.

OHB won a close game, besting Section 8 by two points. During the post-game press conference, Breezy made sure to call out Quavo. "Aye, Quavo, get your bitch ass out here," he told reporters.

This is the second time Chris Brown has called out the Migos member this year. Back in March, Brown made it clear that he wanted all the basketball smoke after being unimpressed with Quavo and Jack Harlow's win at Bleacher Report's Open Run basketball tournament. "They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball," Chris posted on Instagram. "I wouldve cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone."

Huncho didn't back down. "Chris Brown ain't cookin nan," the Atlanta rapper posted on his IG Story a short time later. "Call next nigga!!"

"It ain't no next. I'm on now. Set it up lil nigga," Chris snapped back. "U know dis work different. Me and @AustinMcBroom vs the Lil Boys."

Quavo has yet to respond to Chris Brown's most recent taunt.

Check out video of Chris Brown's OHB team taking home The Crew League championship below.