Lil Baby Responds to Backlash After Poor Basketball Performance

Lil Baby's name has taken a beating on social media this weekend after his less-than-impressive performance during Bleacher Report's Open Run basketball tournament, which pitted Baby and 2 Chainz against Quavo and Jack Harlow. The My Turn rapper has apparently gotten wind of the critiques of his game and has responded on social media.

On Sunday (March 7), Lil Baby hopped on Twitter to address being the butt of the b-ball jokes. "Been put down that basketball to go see what the field like 😂🐍," he posted, referencing his entrenchment in the street life superseding his hoop dreams years ago.

The game, which took place on March 6, was easily won by Quavo and Jack Harlow's squad, who cruised to a 21-7 victory over 2 Chainz and Lil Baby's team. While Quavo stole the show, putting up 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, Lil Baby was the center of attention for air balls, bricks and getting his shot swatted, which at times appeared to irk his teammate Tity Boi. For their winning efforts, Quavo and Jack took home $500,000 and earned another $500,000 to give to a HBCU of their choice.

The victory was not without controversy. After the game, Chris Brown called out Quavo and Jack. "They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball," Chris posted on his Instagram Story. "I wouldve cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone."

Quavo responded in kind. "Chris Brown ain't cookin nan," the Migos rapper posted on his IG Story. "Call next nigga!!"

"It ain't no next. I'm on now. Set it up lil nigga," Chris replied.

Check out some reactions to Lil Baby's lowlights during the Open Run basketball tournament below.

See the Times Rappers Faced Backlash for Wild Things They Said in 2020

