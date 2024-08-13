Central Cee wears Bantu knots and gets completely roasted online.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), Central Cee was seen on video with Lil Durk, who was flexing some chains. Central popped into the video alongside Durkio, and instead of fans commenting about the chains, they took aim at Cee's Bantu knots. Trolls called Central a "colonizer" and questioned why he's even got Bantu knots on his head.

"Bantu knots on a man who doesn’t have a smidgen of black in him but when I say he’s cosplaying I’m being a hater… right lmao," wrote one critic.

A lot of the criticism came from the assumption that the London rapper is White, but in a 2023 interview with Vogue, Central mentioned he's actually mixed.

"My dad’s Guyanese and Chinese, and my mum’s English," Central told the publication.

What Are Bantu Knots?

One of the reasons many people disagree with Central Cee's hair has to do with Bantu knots' history. The traditional African hairstyle originated with the Zulu people in Southern Africa over 100 years ago. The hairstyle has since become a staple for Black women in particular, and many of the allegations against Central Cee are that it simply isn't appropriate for him to rock the look because he seems to be White.

See Central Cee's controversial hairstyle and few of the reactions below.

