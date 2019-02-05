Cardi B Has Six Songs on the Billboard Hot 100

Cardi B dominating the rap game, and the number of tracks she's got on the Billboard Hot 100 chart is proof. Currently, the Bronx rapper has six songs in the storied chart's top 100.

Most of Bardi's slots on the chart come from her verses on other people's songs. For example, the 26-year-old artist appears on Maroon 5’s track “Girls Like You,” which is at No. 10 on the chart. Further down at No. 13 is Bardi’s flossy anthem “Money.”

Sitting comfortably at No. 24 is DJ Snake’s club banger “Taki Taki,” which features Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna. Down the lower half of the Hot 100 chart, Bardi's Invasion of Privacy hit “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, is at No. 42. Four slots down at No. 46 is City Girls’ “Twerk” featuring Cardi B. Finally, at No. 47, Bardi is featured on Pardison Fontaine’s club hit “Backin’ It Up.”

Chart rankings aside, Cardi B is gearing up for a big year. The "Drip" rapper is set to headline her own Las Vegas residency in April. For the residency, Bardi will be performing at KAOS, a brand new club at the Palms Residency that boasts an “amphitheater-style complex.” Selected tickets for Cardi's Las Vegas residency are available now.

Prior to that, Cardi B will rock the mic at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 10). She is up for five nominations, including one for Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy. CBS will air the Grammys live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST.