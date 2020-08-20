Drake's new record "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk might not land at the top spot on the chart next week.

According to a report on Wednesday (Aug. 19), early predictions for next week's placements on the Billboard Hot 100 have Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "Wap" maintaining their spot at No. 1 over Drizzy. The Toronto rapper, who released his new song last Friday (Aug. 14), is projected to come in at No. 2.

The predictions feature Drake and Durk trailing about 150 points behind Bardi and Meg. This means that "Wap" would be holding down the highest position on the Hot 100 for the second week in a row.

Earlier this week, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both celebrated their latest No. 1 feat via social media. "Number fuckin’ one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!" Cardi wrote in a portion of her Instagram caption. "My 4th number 1 on billboard hot 100....I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD !! Thank you soo much @theestallion."

Shortly after, the Houston rapper revealed that she and Cardi had just got off the phone from sharing their victorious moment together. Cardi B even gifted Megan Thee Stallion with a Hermes Birkin bag as a token of her appreciation for Meg hopping on the track.

Drake may not snag the top spot with his new record, but there are tons of opportunities for him to do so as he is possibly dropping his next album, Certified Lover Boy, before the summer is out.

Details regarding the forthcoming effort are scarce, but what is known is that there's a feature from Durk and possibly Roddy Ricch. Drizzy has also revealed that the LP won't be as long as his most recent release, Scorpion.

There's about five weeks left of summer, so only time will tell if Drake will actually deliver on his promise to drop the new LP.