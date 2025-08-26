Cardi B Accused of Assaulting, Spitting on Security Guard at OB-GYN Office in Civil Trial

Cardi B is on trial for a civil case where she is accused of assaulting a security guard while pregnant with her first child in 2018.

Cardi B Faces Trial for Alleged Assault

On Monday (Aug. 25), Cardi's trial began in Alhambra, Calif. Emani Ellis is accusing the rapper of attacking her at an OB-GYN office in February of 2018. Ellis took the stand on Monday and explained her side of the story. She testified that she saw Cardi coming out of an elevator and commented aloud, "Wow, that's Cardi B."

According to Ellis, Cardi got hostile and confronted her, yelling, "Why the f**k you telling people you seen me?" Ellis testified that Cardi then put her finger in Ellis' face, spat on her and ordered security to hold Ellis down.

Cardi B Denies Claims

Cardi is denying the claims. She says Ellis tried to record her without consent and insists Ellis was the aggressor in the situation. When entering the courthouse on Day 2 of the trial, Tuesday (Aug. 26), Cardi was questioned by the media. She dismissed the claims, saying she "never" touched Ellis. Cardi is expected to testify in the case today.

Ellis is suing Cardi for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment. Ellis is seeking medical expenses, damages for loss of past and future earnings, punitive damages and a civil penalty of $25,000, CourtTV reports.

Cardi is currently prepping the release of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, which is expected to drop on Sept. 19.

