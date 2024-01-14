Boosie BadAzz Plans Wedding With Fiancée Despite No-Contact Order by Judge – Report

Boosie BadAzz is planning a wedding with his fiancée despite a no-contact order by the judge.

According to a Courthouse News report, published on Friday (Jan. 12), Boosie BadAzz revealed during a court hearing in San Diego, Calif., that he's planning a wedding with his fiancée Rajel Nelson. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper appeared in court via telephone on Friday with his attorney, Damon Alimouri, to ask a judge to modify his no-contact order, which prohibits him from having contact with his fiancée.

In documents obtained by XXL, Boosie's lawyer contends that since his client's release from bail after his gun possession charge over six months ago, he has been unable to communicate with his fiancée. So they would like to modify it so Boosie could do so.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat, however, has objected to Boosie’s request, citing security concerns about the rapper’s fiancée in the rapper's gun possession charge. When U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo pressed for more details on why the government is so opposed to Boosie's motion, Wheat asked for a private conversation with Bencivengo to discuss the matter. After a long talk, the judge imposed another 60 days of the no-contact order. If the government does not object to the motion after 60 days, the stay-away order will be lifted and Boosie's motion to end it will be granted.

That's when, according to Courthouse News, Boosie asked Judge Bencivengo if the no-contact order would affect plans he had to get married on April 1.

"Boosie, I suggest that you remain silent and not say anything on the record," the rapper's attorney responded.

Who Is Boosie's Fiancée Rajel Nelson?

Not much is known about Boosie BadAzz's fiancée Rajel Nelson. According to Hitc.com, Rajel is an actress and social media influencer known as @itsrajel on Instagram. The 27-year-old entrepreneur is also a brand ambassador Fashion Nova Men. There aren't any pictures of Boosie on her IG page but that's probably because she hasn't been in contact with her future hubby in quite awhile.

However, on Boosie's 41st birthday, she surprised her soon-to-be hubby with a violinist who performed for him at his B-day bash. The rap veteran captured the musician's performance on video, which can be viewed below.

Boosie's Federal Gun Possession Case

Boosie BadAzz's legal case stems from his arrest on federal gun charges on June 14, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. Boosie, born Torrence Hatch, was captured on his Instagram Live filming a music video in a known "Neighborhood Crip" gang area with a handgun in his waistband.

After his initial gun possession case was dismissed on a local level in San Diego, the feds took over the case and charged him with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

