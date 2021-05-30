Boosie BadAzz Music Video Shoot Erupts in Gunfire, One Dead – Report

UPDATE - 5:30 pm (May 30):

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder that occurred at an Alabama music video shoot featuring Boosie BadAzz.

According to TMZ, police have apprehended Christopher Kwan Freeman and charged him with the killing. Freeman turned himself in to authorities on Sunday morning (May 30), following an overnight manhunt to locate him. The victim has been identified as Randall Strong Jr.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A music video shoot in Huntsville, Ala. featuring Boosie BadAzz reportedly ended in gunfire yesterday.

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred on Saturday (May 29). The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Binford Drive during a Boosie BadAzz music video shoot attended by 50 to 100 people, reports CBS News19. HPD Captain Michael Johnson tells the outlet a man in his 20s was struck during the gunfire and taken to a local Huntsville hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition. The man later died from his injuries.

Local Huntsville news outlet WAFF48 reports the shooting may have been preceded by an argument that broke out, which then escalated to gunfire.

Video that is allegedly from the incident shows a man who appears to be Boosie in a large crowd of people, some of whom are holding large firearms. They are rapping in unison as a song plays in the background until multiple shots ring out and everyone scrambles for cover. The clip ends shortly afterward.

Boosie appears to have escaped unharmed. He addressed the shooting on social media, denying the bullets were meant for him. "AINT NOBODY TRY TO KILL ME N HUNTSVILLE AL," he tweeted on Sunday (May 30). "YALL MFS BE HAPPY TO SPREAD LIES ON ME #LOL"

XXL has reached out to the Huntsville Police Department for comment.

This is the second time in a year Boosie has been in the vicinity of shots fired. In the previous incident he was hit. Last November, Boosie was shot in the leg in Dallas, Texas while in town to attend a candlelight vigil for recently murdered Dallas rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Nov. 11, 2020.

Boosie's shooting reportedly occurred at a strip mall called Big T's Plaza. He was treated at a local hospital but refused to cooperate with the police investigation. While recovering from his leg injury, Boosie performed shows in a wheel chair.