Boosie BadAzz Says He’s Making a Difference Following Homophobic Lil Nas X Callout

Boosie BadAzz continues to stand on his word, regardless of who takes offense, and believes he's making a difference following the homophobic slur he aimed at Lil Nas X recently.

The controversial rapper went on his latest Instagram page @americasmostwantedig on Monday (Nov. 1), and shared that he was approached by several people who claim Boosie is using his platform to make a difference. This comes after Boosie called out Lil Nas X using a homophobic slur in October.

The Baton Rouge, La. rapper explained, "I was out making groceries, eight different people came up to me and told me, 'Man, you the voice I ain't got, bruh. Eight different people told me, 'Man, don't let nobody silence you, bruh. You all we got, bruh.' Eight different people just told me that in three hours. Like, man, shit crazy, man."

"About four women and four dudes, dawg, said the exact same thing," he added. "I'm making a difference."

Despite the critics, Boosie has relentlessly uttered and tweeted offensive remarks towards Lil Nas X and it first started when DaBaby made homophobic statements during his Rolling Loud performance in Miami back in July. DaBaby was removed from several festival lineups because of his comments.

During Baby's performance on July 25, he told the crowd, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

From that point, the Goat Talk 3 rhymer voiced his support for the North Carolina rhymer in spite of DaBaby being canceled for his rant. In the same breath, Boosie came for Lil Nas X, who had previously tweeted that he was going to perform "Industry Baby" nude with Jack Harlow, who is featured on the track, at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Boosie BadAzz went on diatribe in the coming days and weeks, and most recently in October, he urged Nas X to harm himself after the Billboard-charting artist, who was seemingly trolling, claimed that he had made a song with Boosie.

"So, I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro," Lil Nas X said on Instagram Live. "I got this song with Lil Boosie finna come out. Fire, I ain't even gon' lie, for real. Song with Boosie finna come out."

To this, Boosie wrote via Twitter, "STOP TROLLING ME FAGGOT LOL. U A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING DICK N GETTIN FUCKED N YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR. NOBODY WANTS U HERE."

Boosie BadAzz has continuously doubled down on his vitriol and based on the support he appears to have received, including from T.I., who deemed Boosie a representative of cultural authenticity, it's uncertain if his stance will change.