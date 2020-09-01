Big Sean Was Hurt by People Associating His Song “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera

Big Sean is addressing his 2014 hit record "I Don't Fuck with You (IDFWU)" and people who assumed it was about his late ex-girlfriend, Naya Rivera.

On Tuesday (Sept. 1), during an interview with Vulture to promote his forthcoming album, Detroit 2, Sean addressed how people's association of "IDFWU" with Naya Rivera was misplaced.

"I don't feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her," the Michigan native begins when asked if he regrets making "IDFWU." The song appears on his Dark Sky Paradise album.

"She's made such an impact on people, and she's done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her," he says.

The 32-year-old rapper then explains how Naya loved the song, adding that he would've never made the track had he known her life would end so tragically.

"It wasn't a diss to her," Sean continues. "I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it. We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song."

Sean and Naya's relationship dates back to 2013, after the pair was spotted at the premiere of the Jackie Robinson biopic 42. They were also seen at Sean's 25th birthday party and got engaged a few months after being together, but broke up shortly after.

Sean's "IDFWU" came a few months after their highly publicized split. Following the news of Naya Rivera's disappearance last month, the song began trending on social media and received backlash for its subject matter.

According to reports, the Glee actress died on July 13 after disappearing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son, Josey, in Ventura County, Calif. at Lake Piru. The body of water was searched for six days after she initially went missing.

Four days after authorities confirmed the passing of Naya Rivera, Big Sean went on social media to say his final goodbye to his former fiancée.